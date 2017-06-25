Police seek vehicle that fatally struck woman who fell in crosswalk

Police are asking for information about a white vehicle that fatally struck a woman as she lay on the ground earlier this year in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Annette Crosby was in a crosswalk in the 5300 block of West Chicago about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 2 when she fell to the ground, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

One vehicle stopped to help, but another vehicle struck her as she lay on the ground, police said.

The 52-year-old Crosby was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She died there at 6:57 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy showed she died of multiple injuries from a vehicle striking a pedestrian, and ruled the death an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police on Sunday say they are looking for a white vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai or Nissan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call the Major Accidents Investigation Section at (312) 745-4521.