Police seek witnesses after man shot in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night in west suburban Aurora.

Two 18-year-old men were sitting in a parked car about 9 p.m. in a driveway in the 1900 block of Bayview Lane, according to a statement from Aurora police. A group of males walked up and fired into the car before getting into a dark-colored, four-door vehicle and driving away westbound.

One of the men was struck in the shooting and taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The other man was not injured.

No description was available for any of the suspects or the getaway vehicle, police said. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.