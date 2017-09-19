Police seek witnesses to Aurora shooting

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward with information about a shooting that left a man wounded Sunday evening in west suburban Aurora.

The 34-year-old man was standing in an enclosed front porch about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of South Fourth Street when a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled into his driveway and two men got out and approached him, according to Chicago Police. One of them, armed with a handgun, opened fire and struck the victim in the arm.

The suspects then got back into the SUV and drove away, police said. The victim was taken to an Aurora hospital with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random, but that the victim and witnesses were “largely uncooperative.” At least one of the suspects was masked, but no further description was available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about it is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip via the My PD app.