Police seeking tips on fatal Gage Park hit-and-run

Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver who struck a 28-year-old man and left him to die two months ago on a Gage Park street.

About 3 a.m. on May 30, Lee Kline was crossing Garfield Boulevard in a crosswalk near Oakley Avenue when a westbound vehicle hit him and and then took off, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Kline, who lived in the West Englewood neighborhood, died less than an hour later at Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said.

Police issued an alert early Saturday seeking more information on the hit-and-run crash. The vehicle likely has damage to the front bumper, hood and possibly the windshield, police said.

Anyone with information should call CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.