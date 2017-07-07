Police seize $20K worth of cocaine in Round Lake Beach

Three men are facing charges after authorities found $20,000 worth of cocaine Thursday afternoon in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Officers executed a search warrant at 1 p.m. in the 35000 block of North Nielsen Drive in unincorporated Round Lake Beach, according to a statement from Round Lake Park police. The search was part of “an ongoing investigation into drug sales in Round Lake Park.”

Investigators found more than 400 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000, police said. They also found scales, packaging materials and a money counter.

Florencio Reyes, 28, of unincorporated Round Lake Beach; Jose Maldonado, 27, of Round Lake Park; and Ovid J. Ramirez, 20, of Park City, were each charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Reyes and Ramirez were also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Reyes was in possession of 202.5 grams of cocaine, while Maldonado had 194 grams and Ramirez had 6 grams, police said.

All three appeared in Lake County court Friday morning, police said. Reyes was ordered held on a $500,000 bond, while Maldonado’s bond was set at $75,000 and Ramierez was held on $50,000.