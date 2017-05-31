Police: Series of robberies reported on Southwest Side

Police are warning residents about three recent robberies on the Southwest Side.

The robber or robbers walked up to victims before demanding vehicles and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 1:55 a.m. May 20 in the 3500 block of West 72nd Place in the Marquette Park neighborhood;

• about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of South Tripp Avenue in the Scottsdale neighborhood; and

• about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

One of the robbers is described as a 20 to 32-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet, weighing 140 to 200 pounds and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police said. The other robber is described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound black man between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.