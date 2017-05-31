Police are warning residents about three recent robberies on the Southwest Side.
The robber or robbers walked up to victims before demanding vehicles and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
• about 1:55 a.m. May 20 in the 3500 block of West 72nd Place in the Marquette Park neighborhood;
• about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of South Tripp Avenue in the Scottsdale neighborhood; and
• about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.
One of the robbers is described as a 20 to 32-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet, weighing 140 to 200 pounds and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police said. The other robber is described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound black man between 20 and 25 years old.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.