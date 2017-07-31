Police: Burglaries reported on Lower West Side

Police have received reports of burglaries on the Lower West Side that happened in July.

Someone broke into homes and stole belongings from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent burglary happened between 2:25 p.m. July 22 and 2 a.m. July 23 in the 1700 block of South Wood Street, police said. The first burglary happened between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 13 in the 1700 block of West 17th Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.