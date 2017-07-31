Police have received reports of burglaries on the Lower West Side that happened in July.
Someone broke into homes and stole belongings from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The most recent burglary happened between 2:25 p.m. July 22 and 2 a.m. July 23 in the 1700 block of South Wood Street, police said. The first burglary happened between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 13 in the 1700 block of West 17th Street.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.