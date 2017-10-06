Police are warning residents after multiple vans were stolen over the past month on the city’s South Side.
In each incident, one or more people have stolen a white Ford Econoline van, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The first theft happened about 5 a.m. May 10 in the 2900 block of West 55th, police said. Another happened at 12:57 a.m. May 16 in the 2400 block of West 36th. A third van was stolen between 8 p.m. June 2 and 8:30 a.m. June 3 in the 4400 block of South Union.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.