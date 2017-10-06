Police: Several vans stolen on South Side

Police are warning residents after multiple vans were stolen over the past month on the city’s South Side.

In each incident, one or more people have stolen a white Ford Econoline van, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first theft happened about 5 a.m. May 10 in the 2900 block of West 55th, police said. Another happened at 12:57 a.m. May 16 in the 2400 block of West 36th. A third van was stolen between 8 p.m. June 2 and 8:30 a.m. June 3 in the 4400 block of South Union.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.