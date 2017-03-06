Cops return fire, fatally shoot ‘offender’ in Washington Park

A person was shot by Chicago Police officers late Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

A man was fatally shot by Chicago Police officers late Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

At 11:10 p.m., officers in an unmarked squad car responded to a call of a person with a gun in the alley east of the 5800 block of South State, CPD News Affairs Sgt. Al Stinites said.

As the officers drove south down the alley, a gunman fired one shot that hit the bumper of the officers’ vehicle, Stinites said.

The officers returned fire, hitting the man, Stinites said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital. Police said his condition was unknown, but Chicago Fire officials said the man, in his 20s, died at the hospital.

The officers were working as part of CPD’s new summer mobile patrol unit that was rolled out last week, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The officers will be placed on desk duty for 30 days per CPD policy.

Edward Strickland, 69, was working as a night watchman at a recycling yard on State Street near 58th Street at the time of the shooting. He said he was in an office when heard between 15 and 20 shots about 11:15 p.m.

“And I knew to step away from the door once those shots started popping,” Strickland said. “It’s not uncommon around here.”

Detectives talked to Strickland about what he saw, and asked to look at surveillance cameras set up at the gate to the yard.

The shooting happened in the alley between Wabash and State, surrounded by a church, the recycling yard, vacant businesses and several homes.

Young men often hang out and sell drugs in a vacant lot south of the scene where detectives shined flashlights into early Saturday, Strickland said.