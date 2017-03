Police: Shooting investigation shuts down inbound Eisenhower

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were shut down Sunday night while police were investigating reports of shots fired.

Illinois State Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report a vehicle that was struck by gunfire on the Eisenhower, east of 17th Avenue, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. P.J. Manno. No injuries were reported.

All inbound lanes were shut down while state police investigated, Manno said.