Police: Shooting threat to Riverside school ‘completely false’

An online threat of a shooting at a school in Riverside has been deemed “completely false” by police in the western suburb.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received an email saying a there would be a shooting on Thursday at L.J. Hauser Junior High School at 65 Woodside Road, along with the name of a student who would allegedly commit the crime, according to Riverside Police Chief Chief Tom Weitzel.

Officers searched the boy’s school lockers and his home, and found nothing. His parents don’t own weapons, Weitzel said.

As officers canvassed the school into the early evening and interviewed several “juveniles,” they learned of rumors in the school that a gun was already on campus, according to Weitzel, who said there “is not one current shred of evidence to support those rumors.”

There will be an increased police presence at the school on Thursday and Friday. “I am stressing that this is a preventative measure only and not due to any credible threats of any kind,” Weitzel said.

Police and school officials are investigating who sent the email.