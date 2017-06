Police: Shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale, no injuries

Shots were fired at Chicago Police officers Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:04 p.m., someone fired shots at the CPD officers in the area of the 1300 block of South Troy and then drove off in a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

No injuries were reported, and persons of interest are being questioned, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.