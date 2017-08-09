Police: Skokie bank robbery suspect ran into Walmart after heist

Surveillance images of the man suspected of robbing a PNC Bank branch in Skokie on Sept. 7. | FBI

A man suspected of robbing a bank Thursday morning in north suburban Skokie was arrested after he ran from the bank and into a Walmart store.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 10:23 a.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 3636 Touhy Ave., according to the FBI.

The suspect then ran eastbound toward the parking lot of a nearby Walmart, according to Skokie police. Investigators searched the store and eventually took the 42-year-old Evanston man into custody.

He was turned over to the FBI for criminal charges, police said. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

In addition to the Skokie robbery, the man is also suspected of holding up a Byline Bank branch at 2000 W. Division in the Wicker Park neighborhood on Feb. 22, the FBI said.

Charges had not been filed as of late Friday morning, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.