Police still seeking tips in fatal West Side hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of a gray BMW (similar to the one pictured above) who fatally struck a pedestrian and took off on the West Side. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who struck a pedestrian and left him for dead more than a week ago in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side

The hit-and-run crash happened about 3:30 a.m. July 28 in the 3500 block of West Congress, according to Chicago Police.

Willie Lamont Hopkins, 42, was struck by a car and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:48 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the South Side New City neighborhood.

An autopsy conducted Saturday found Hopkins died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives resent a community alert Sunday morning seeking tips from the public about the driver and the car that struck the victim. The car is described as a dark gray BMW sedan with damage to the left side and front end, and was last seen heading west on Congress from St. Louis.

Anyone with information should call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.