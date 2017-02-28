Police: Stores, restaurants burglarized on Near North Side

A recent string of retail and restaurant burglaries have been reported on the Near North Side.

During each burglary, someone broke glass doors or windows of small retail stores or restaurants and stole from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 12:43 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive;

• at 11:28 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 300 block of West Hubbard Street;

• at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive;

• at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive; and

• at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Hubbard Street.

The burglar is described as a black man with a dark complexion and goatee, police said. Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.