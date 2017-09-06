Police: String of burglaries reported in McKinley Park

Police are warning residents about a string of burglaries in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, one or more offenders broke into homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 12 in the 3100 block of South Archer;

• between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 19 in the 3300 block of South Archer;

• between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 26 in the 3600 block of South Wolcott; and

• between 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. June 1-2 in the 3800 block of South Wood.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.