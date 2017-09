Police: Suspect exposed himself to teenage girl in Hinsdale

A male suspect exposed himself to a teenage girl Friday evening in west suburban Hinsdale, police said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the suspect asked the girl to approach his gray car while they were in a parking lot in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue, according to Hinsdale police.

The girl told investigators that he “had his genitals exposed as he was talking to her,” police said.

As of Wednesday morning, police said the case was pending.