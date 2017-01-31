Police: Suspects captured after Highland Park hit-and-run crash

Two suspects are in custody after a hit-and-run accident Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park.

About noon, a person told police they were involved in an accident at Skokie Valley Road and Park Avenue, according to Highland Park police.

The victim provided police with a description of the other vehicle, which drove away, and the people inside, police said.

Officers located the abandoned vehicle and learned it had been reported stolen on Tuesday in Zion, police said.

Police established a perimeter around the area where the vehicle was found, including Wayne Thomas, Oak Terrace, Northwood Jr. High and North Shore School District 112, which were placed on a soft lockdown.

Lake County sheriff’s officers and a K-9 team responded, and police also used the reverse 911 emergency notification system to alert residents to police activity in the area.

At 1:20 p.m., officers found both suspects in the 2900 block of Summit Avenue, police said. Officers remained at each school during dismissal times.

One of the suspects told police a third person in the stolen car had run away. After officers continued the search, it was determined there was not a third suspect in the car.

No charges have been filed as of late Tuesday afternoon.