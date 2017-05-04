Police: Teen killed, man wounded in Englewood shooting

A teenage boy was killed in an Englewood neighborhood shooting that also left a man wounded late Tuesday on the South Side, police said.

The 17-year-old was standing in an alley with the 20-year-old man about 10:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.