Police: Teenage boy fatally shot while walking with brother in Ashburn

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while walking with his brother Wednesday evening in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

At 7:32 p.m., they were walking near the intersection of 79th Street and South Christiana Avenue when people started shooting, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.