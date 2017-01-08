Police: Teenage girls committing Loop robberies

Teenage girls have committed two robberies in the last week in the Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 9:25 a.m. July 24 in the 1100 block of South State Street and at 4:45 a.m. July 28 in the 100 block of North Wabash, according to a community alert from police.

The girls used force or threatened the victims and took an unknown amount of money from a cash register and personal property from the victims, police said.

The suspects are described as black girls between 14 and 16 years old, 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4 and 150 to 205 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.