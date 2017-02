Police: Teenage boy shot to death in Jefferson Park

A teenage boy was shot to death Thursday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 9:06 p.m., the 17-year-old was with another male in an alley in the 5300 block of West Foster when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The boy was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago Police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.