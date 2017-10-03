Police: Thieves targeting cars in Chatham

Chicago Police are cautioning South Side residents after a series of car thefts in the Chatham neighborhood over the last month.

Vehicles were stolen while parked on the street in the 7800 block of South State, the 7900 block of South Lafayette and the 7900 block of South Prairie, according to a community alert from 6th District police.

Police urge drivers to keep vehicles locked, even while driving; to never leave a car running and unattended; and to park in well-lit areas with the wheels turned towards the curb to make it harder to tow away.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.