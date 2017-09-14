Police: Thieves targeting Dodge Caravans on Northwest Side

Thieves are stealing Dodge Caravans from the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The thieves are targeting unoccupied Dodge Caravan minivans ranging between 1998 and 2005 during daytime and evening hours, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

at 11 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 3200 block of North Lavergne;

between 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 2 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 5200 block of West Patterson;

between 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 8 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 5100 block of West Eddy;

between 6:15 p.m. Aug. 31 and 9:45 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 5900 block of West Eddy;

between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee;

between 2:20 a.m. Sept. 6 and 12:25 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 5400 block of West Higgins; and

at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 3700 block of North Laramie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.