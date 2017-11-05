Police: Threat of shooting at Elgin high school deemed a ‘prank’

A threat of a shooting at a high school Wednesday in northwest suburban Elgin was deemed a “prank,” but police are nonetheless providing extra security at the school.

Police were made aware Wednesday of community and social media rumors about a shooting, said to occur Thursday, at Larkin High School, 1475 Larkin Ave., according to a statement from Elgin police.

“The rumors have been thoroughly investigated, the individuals involved have been identified and it has been determined that this was done as a prank,” police said in the statement, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said “there is no reason to believe there is any validity to these rumors.”

The police department and School District U-46 are “taking extra steps and will have extra security to ensure the safety of the students and the staff at Larkin High School,” the statement said.

The school is expected to have a normal day of operations Thursday.