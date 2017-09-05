Police: Threat to Skokie high school unfounded

A 13-year-old boy was charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday in connection to a discussion between north suburban Skokie students about recent school shootings, Skokie police said.

About 11:30 a.m., officials from East Prairie School contacted Skokie police to report the discussion, police said. Detectives interviewed several juvenile students and determined there was never a direct threat to the school.

Police determined disorderly contact had occurred and referred the 13-year-old boy to court via the Juvenile Justice System.