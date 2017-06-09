Police: Three home burglaries reported in Douglas

Police are warning South Side residents of three recent home burglaries in the South Side Douglas neighborhood.

Men broke into homes while the people inside were sleeping and stole items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During one incident, a man brandished a blue steel semi-automatic pistol at a victim.

The burglaries occurred:

About 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the 400 block of East 32nd Street;

About noon on Aug. 29 in the 400 block of East 32nd Street; and

About 2 a.m. on Aug 31 in the 100 block of East 32nd Street.

The burglars were described as one to three black men weighing 170 to 180 pounds and between 6-foot to 6-foot-2, police said. One of the men has short hair and one has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.