Police treating fatal Barcelona van crash as terror attack

Armed policemen arrive in a cordoned off area after a van plowed into a crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on Thursday.| Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain’s El Pais newspaper says that Barcelona police are treating a van crashing into people along a popular tourist route as a terror attack.

Authorities say a van mounted a sidewalk in the iconic Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians.

Catalan police tweeted that “there are mortal victims and injured from the crash” without specifying numbers. The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least one dead and 20 injured.

El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a nearby bar. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.

Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a “large contingent of security forces and emergency services” deployed in the area.