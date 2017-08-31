Police: Two men shot to death in Lawndale

Two men were shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The men, both in their 20s, were shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield, police said.

One man was shot in the head and the other in the chest. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened a few blocks from where three people were shot Thursday morning in North Lawndale.