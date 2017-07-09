Police: Vehicle thefts reported in Irving Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several vehicle thefts last month in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Vehicles were legally parked, doors were locked and there were no signs of broken glass near the parking spaces where victims returned to find their vehicles had been stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

Between 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 5 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 4200 block of West Melrose Street;

Between 3:45 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 4300 block of West Roscoe Street;

Between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 4000 block of West Roscoe Street;

At 9 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 3500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue; and

Between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., Aug. 22 in the 3300 block of North Pulaski Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.