Police: Vehicles stolen while left running at Bronzeville gas stations

At least four vehicles have been stolen this month while left running and unattended at gas stations in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The suspects entered the vehicles and drove off, in at least one of the incidents, with small children who were left inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The children were found unharmed a short distance later.

The vehicle thefts happened:

About 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the 3900 block of South King Drive;

At 6:54 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

At 7:21 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of East Pershing Road;

About 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 400 block of East Pershing Road;

A suspect was described as a black male between 16 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 to 160 pounds, police said. He either had dreadlocks or a fade-style haircut.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.