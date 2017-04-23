Police: Walgreens manager shoots at shoplifter in Elmwood Park

A Walgreens manager is in custody after shots were fired outside the store early Saturday in west suburban Elmwood Park, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a male walked into the Walgreens at 7200 W. North Ave., took an item off a shelf and walked out without paying, according to Elmwood Park police.

He entered a waiting SUV, and the manager fired about two shots toward the vehicle as it drove away, police said. No injuries were reported.

The manager is in custody while Elmwood Park police investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (708) 453-2137.