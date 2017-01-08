Police warn about armed carjackings, robberies on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent carjackings and armed robberies on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the robbers either walked up or rode up on bicycles, pulled out a handgun and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then got into victims’ vehicles and drove off.

The robberies happened:

• about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street;

• about 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and

• about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Cortez Street.

The robbers are described as three or four black men, police said. One man, who was thought to be between 18 and 22 years old, was described as standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet. Another suspect, who was also thought to be between 18 and 22 years old, was described as standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and wearing a black sweater.

A third robber, who was thought to be between 18 and 20 years old, was described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds, police said. The final suspect, who was thought to be between 18 and 24 years old, was described as standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2, weighing between 200 and 220 pounds and wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.