Police warn businesses about burglaries in Roseland

Several businesses were burglarized over the past three months in the South Side Roseland neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglars entered the businesses through the roof top and then took merchandise, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened at:

2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

2:15 a.m. on Oct. 18 in the in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

between 4:43 a.m. and 7:02 a.m. on Nov. 18 in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

5:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 and 22 in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8273.