Police warn North Kenwood residents about armed robberies

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies that happened Saturday morning in the North Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the robber walked up to a victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded property before driving off, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 5:08 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, while the other robbery happened at 5:18 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, police said.

The robber was described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 14 and 25, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds, police said. He was described as either having dreadlocks or an afro.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.