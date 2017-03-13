Police warn of 2 armed robberies in 1 day on South Side

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies Wednesday in the Back of the Yards and Fuller Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

In both incidents, at least two armed people walked up the victims and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police.

One robbery happened about 5:35 a.m. in the 700 block of West 51st Street, while the other robbery happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, police said.

One suspect is described as a 145-pound, 5-foot-2 woman, thought to be between 23 and 27 years old, with brown eyes, brown hair, a dark complexion and tattoos on her left and right hands, police said. Another suspect is described as a 170-pound, 6-foot black man, thought to be between 23 and 27 years old, with brown eyes, dreadlocks and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.