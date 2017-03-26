Police warn of 2 robberies in 1 day on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of two robberies about 15 minutes apart Wednesday in the Avondale and Dunning neighborhoods.

In both incidents, two men claiming to be armed with a handgun walked up to the victims and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened at 10:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Cornelia Street, while the other robbery happened at 11:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Cornelia Street, police said.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-5 to 6-foot, thought to be between 18 and 20 years old, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

Another suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-2 to 6-foot, thought to be between 22 and 25 years old, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.