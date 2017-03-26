Police are warning residents of two robberies about 15 minutes apart Wednesday in the Avondale and Dunning neighborhoods.
In both incidents, two men claiming to be armed with a handgun walked up to the victims and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
One robbery happened at 10:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Cornelia Street, while the other robbery happened at 11:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Cornelia Street, police said.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-5 to 6-foot, thought to be between 18 and 20 years old, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket or hooded sweatshirt.
Another suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-2 to 6-foot, thought to be between 22 and 25 years old, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.