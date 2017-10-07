Police warn of armed robberies at Gresham businesses

Police are warning residents about three recent armed robberies at Gresham neighborhood businesses on the South Side.

In each incident, two of which happened on the same block, one or two suspects walked into a business, showed firearms and demanded money and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:10 a.m. July 6 in the 7600 block of South Ashland;

About 3 p.m. June 27 in the 7800 block of South Ashland; and

About 11:15 a.m. June 8 in the 7600 block of South Ashland.

The suspects are described as one or two black males, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.