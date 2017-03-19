Police warn of armed robberies at Metro PCS stores on South Side

Police are warning of three recent armed robberies at Metro PCS stores in the Avalon Park and Calumet Heights neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, at least one suspect entered the store, approached a victim, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

March 18 in the 8100 block of South Stony Island;

March 14 in the 8500 block of South Stony Island; and

Feb. 8 in the 1300 block of East 87th Street.

One suspect was described as a black male, weighing between 140 and 170 pounds and standing between 5-feet-6 and 6-feet-2, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.