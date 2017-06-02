Police warn of armed robberies at Northwest Side businesses

Police are warning of armed robberies on the Northwest Side after two local businesses were robbed last week.

In each robbery, one or more people entered the business and pointed a weapon at an employee before announcing a robbery and taking property, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 8:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Bernard in Albany Park, and the second robbery happened about a half hour later at 9:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Elston in Irving Park, police said.

The robbers were described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black men, ages 20–30 years old and weighing 190–200 pounds, according to the alert. They wore a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.