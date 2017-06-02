Police are warning of armed robberies on the Northwest Side after two local businesses were robbed last week.
In each robbery, one or more people entered the business and pointed a weapon at an employee before announcing a robbery and taking property, according to the alert from Chicago Police.
The first robbery happened about 8:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Bernard in Albany Park, and the second robbery happened about a half hour later at 9:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Elston in Irving Park, police said.
The robbers were described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black men, ages 20–30 years old and weighing 190–200 pounds, according to the alert. They wore a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.