Police warn of armed robberies at South Side dollar stores

A photo from a surveillance video of a man suspected in a string of robberies at dollar stores on the South Side. | Chicago Police

Police are warning residents of a recent string of armed robberies at dollar stores in the Brainerd, Gresham and Washington Heights neighborhoods.

In four incidents, the lone suspect walked into the business and approached the cashier purporting to buy candy, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When the cashier opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Police said the robberies happened:

about 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 9300 block of South Ashland;

about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street;

about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 8000 block of South Halsted; and

about 6:50 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 800 block of West 103rd Street.

The suspect is described as a 175-pound, African-American man, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet, with a light complexion and a goatee, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.