Police warn of armed robberies in Fulton River District

Police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies, two of which happened on the same day, in the Fulton River District.

In three incidents, between one and four suspects approached a victim, displayed a handgun and stole property and vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

At 2:43 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 600 block of West Kinzie;

At 6:45 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 400 block of North Desplaines; and

At 10:10 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1400 block of West Chicago.

The suspects are described as black males, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.