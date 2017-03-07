Police warn of armed robberies in Gresham

Police are warning residents about a recent string of robberies, sometimes armed, in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

In five incidents, at least one suspect either showed a firearm or used force to steam victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 4:50 p.m. May 16 in the 1600 block of West 83rd Street;

at 10:23 p.m. June 5 in the 1700 block of West 86th Street;

about 8:30 p.m. June 21 in the 8100 block of South Bishop; and

about 11:45 a.m. June 22 and again about 3:30 p.m. June 24 in the 8300 block of South Ashland.

At least one suspect is described as a black male, thought to be between 14 and 27 years old, weighing between 130 and 200 pounds and standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-feet, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.