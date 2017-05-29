Police warn of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Old Town

Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.

In each incident, four males walked up to victims, pulled out a handgun and forcibly demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. When victims didn’t comply with the orders, the robbers threatened to shoot them.

The robberies happened:

• between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. May 22 in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street;

• about 10:15 p.m. May 22 in the 600 block of West Webster Avenue;

• about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Dickens Avenue;

• at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Webster Avenue;

• at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Belden Avenue;

• at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Fullerton Parkway; and

• about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street.

The suspects are described as four black males between the ages of 17 and 20, standing between 5-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and weighing between 160 and 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.