Police warn of armed robberies in Pilsen

Police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the Pilsen neighborhood.

In both incidents, a man and woman approached the victim, displayed a handgun and a knife and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened about 5:50 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of South Paulina, while the other robbery happened about 10:15 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of South Laflin, police said.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-9, weighing between 140 and 180 pounds, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was wearing a black baseball cap and black T-shirt.

The other suspect is a Hispanic woman, between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a white T-shirt and black tank top, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.