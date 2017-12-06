Police warn of armed robberies in West Garfield Park

Police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In both incidents, the suspects walked up to victims, displayed a black handgun, racked the slide and then robbed the victims of their personal items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened at 6:30 a.m. June 3 in the 4600 block of West Adams, while the other robbery occurred about 2:15 a.m. June 2 in the 100 block of North Pulaski, police said.

One suspect is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man, thought to be between 18 and 23 years old, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and may have been traveling in a black car with two accomplices.

The other two suspects are described as 18 to 23-year-old black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.