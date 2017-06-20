Police warn of armed robberies on Near North Side

Police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and on the Near North Side.

In four incidents, victims were either picked up in what is believed to be a ride sharing vehicle or were walking when someone used force or pulled out a weapon and demanded the victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The early morning robberies happened:

June 17 in the first block of West Illinois;

June 4 in the 1100 block of North State;

June 4 in the 500 block of North Dearborn; and

May 28 in the 2000 block of North Halsted.

One suspect was described as a black male, while another suspect was a black woman, thought to be between 20 and 40 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.