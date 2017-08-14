Police: Armed robbers targeting people on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of robberies that happened in the last week in the Bronzeville and South Commons neighborhoods.

In each robbery, someone approached victims on the street or sidewalk, armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, and demanded or forcibly removed property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 12:25 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 3000 block of South King Drive;

about 8 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 300 block of East Pershing Road; and

about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 2800 block of South King Drive.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 160- to 175-pound black man between 20 and 30 years old, police said. He either had short hair or was bald and had a medium-to-dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.