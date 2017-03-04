Police are warning of four recent carjackings in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Between one and three men approach the victims and either pull out a firearm or use force to take the victim’s vehicle and other property, according to the community alert from Area South detectives.
The carjackings happened:
- at 12:20 a.m. March 11 in the 8200 block of South Green;
- at 5:10 a.m. March 13 in the 8100 block of South May;
- at 5:55 a.m. March 24 in the 8500 block of South Carpenter; and
- at 12:04 a.m. April 2 in the 1200 block of West 81st Street.
The descriptions of the suspects varied. Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.