Police warn of Auburn Gresham carjackings

Police are warning of four recent carjackings in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Between one and three men approach the victims and either pull out a firearm or use force to take the victim’s vehicle and other property, according to the community alert from Area South detectives.

The carjackings happened:

at 12:20 a.m. March 11 in the 8200 block of South Green;

at 5:10 a.m. March 13 in the 8100 block of South May;

at 5:55 a.m. March 24 in the 8500 block of South Carpenter; and

at 12:04 a.m. April 2 in the 1200 block of West 81st Street.

The descriptions of the suspects varied. Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.