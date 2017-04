Police warn of Batavia car burglaries

Police are warning west suburban Batavia residents about several reported car burglaries in the past few weeks.

Several unlocked motor vehicles have been burglarized, according to a statement from the Batavia Police Department. The burglaries happen overnight and primarily on the southwest part of the city.

Batavia police reminded residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and remove any valuables from inside. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can report it by calling 911.